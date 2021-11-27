iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is LCM Capital Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

LCM Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.3% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. 37,775,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,850,150. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

