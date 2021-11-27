iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 1,228.1% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 221,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,322,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,228,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 492.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 742.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,458,000.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.