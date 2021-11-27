iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.72% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $132.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $136.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.02.

