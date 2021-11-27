iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,311 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

IWR opened at $81.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

