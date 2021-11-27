iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $123.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

