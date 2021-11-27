iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $460.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

