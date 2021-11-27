iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,284 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $66,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

