Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,050.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. Itron has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Itron by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Itron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.