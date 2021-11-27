ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 3,050.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ITV stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

