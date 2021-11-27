Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in November

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IZOZF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 28,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,696. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.
Izotropic Company Profile
