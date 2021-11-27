Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in November

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JTTRY remained flat at $$24.70 during trading on Friday. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Get Japan Airport Terminal alerts:

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.