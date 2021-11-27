Jarvis+ (JAR) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $325,103.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00231430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.