Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jasper Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,030,000.

JSPR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 116,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,885. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

