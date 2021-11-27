JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $993.29

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 993.29 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.89). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,135.50 ($14.84), with a volume of 536,671 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,140 ($14.89).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,096.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 993.29.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.