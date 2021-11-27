John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of John Bean Technologies worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after buying an additional 300,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,596,000 after buying an additional 127,430 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $11,838,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $970,131 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $163.36 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.61.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

