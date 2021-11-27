Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $27,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

