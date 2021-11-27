Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.06 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

