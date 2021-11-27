JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06.

