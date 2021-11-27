JulSwap (JULD) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.31 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $18.70 million and $2.31 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

