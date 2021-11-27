Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Update

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JUMSF remained flat at $$19.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Jumbo has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

