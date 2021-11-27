JustBet Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $927,687.00 and $115,042.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

