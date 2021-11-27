K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

KBRLF remained flat at $$28.95 during trading hours on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBRLF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

