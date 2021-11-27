K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNT. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$7.37 on Friday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

