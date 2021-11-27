Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,920.59

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,920.59 ($25.09) and traded as low as GBX 1,802 ($23.54). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,835 ($23.97), with a volume of 59,845 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNOS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,920.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,708.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total transaction of £639,540 ($835,563.10). Also, insider Tom Burnet purchased 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($326,789.39).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

