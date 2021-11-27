Kalmar (KALM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $115,314.00

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $115,314.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00003895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00076675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00103908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.65 or 0.07412925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,530.52 or 0.99892582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,256,130 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.