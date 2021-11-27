Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 64.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $294.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $185.85 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

