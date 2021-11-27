KardiaChain Achieves Market Cap of $370.17 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. KardiaChain has a market capitalization of $370.17 million and $6.15 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KardiaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.19 or 0.07470773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.48 or 0.99946314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

