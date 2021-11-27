KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Hits $34.68 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $34.68 million and approximately $31.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001917 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006025 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00048296 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

