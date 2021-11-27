Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

