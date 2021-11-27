Kava.io Market Cap Hits $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00197990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.23 or 0.00775467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

