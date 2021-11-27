Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $702.08

Kering SA (EPA:KER)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €702.08 ($797.82) and traded as high as €723.00 ($821.59). Kering shares last traded at €718.60 ($816.59), with a volume of 118,725 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,001.14) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €782.67 ($889.39).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €654.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €702.08.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

