Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KRYAY stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.60. 7,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $120.43 and a 1 year high of $153.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.41.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

KRYAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.