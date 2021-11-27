Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 5,900.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 300.0 days.

KRYPF remained flat at $$2.72 on Friday. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

