Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 5,900.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 300.0 days.
KRYPF remained flat at $$2.72 on Friday. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.
About Kerry Properties
