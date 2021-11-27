KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 28.91%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.