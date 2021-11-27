KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $96,858.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00064401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00076722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00103488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.98 or 0.07414638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,242.02 or 1.00170999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

