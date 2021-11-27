Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.45 ($111.88).

KGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

FRA KGX opened at €97.00 ($110.23) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €89.72 and its 200 day moving average is €89.21. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

