Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTYCF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KTYCF remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Friday. Kits Eyecare has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

