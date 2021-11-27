Klever 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $134.45 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00078556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00103015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.64 or 0.07467477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.58 or 1.00257281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

