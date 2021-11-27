Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

