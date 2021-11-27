KOK (KOK) Price Hits $3.51 on Top Exchanges

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. KOK has a total market cap of $376.55 million and $8.21 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can now be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00006384 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00233425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

