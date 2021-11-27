K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.99 ($14.76).

Several analysts have recently commented on SDF shares. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($9.77) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($15.63) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €15.53 ($17.65) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €6.73 ($7.65) and a 1-year high of €15.55 ($17.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

