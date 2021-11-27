KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,894 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of KT worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in KT by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KT by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in KT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 124,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.80. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

