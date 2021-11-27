KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS KUKAY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $83.85. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.28 and a beta of 1.50.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.