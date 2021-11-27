KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS KUKAY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $83.85. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.28 and a beta of 1.50.

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

