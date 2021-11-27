Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 563.8% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 51,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Kutcho Copper has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.09.
About Kutcho Copper
Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.