Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 563.8% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 51,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Kutcho Copper has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

