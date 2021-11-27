Kwikswap Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Million (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 326.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $262,251.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004030 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

