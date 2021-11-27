KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Down 84.0% in November

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the October 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,541,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYNC stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 67,148,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,463,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01. KYN Capital Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.04.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

