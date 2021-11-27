KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Down 84.0% in November

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the October 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,541,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KYNC stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 67,148,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,463,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01. KYN Capital Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.04.
KYN Capital Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for KYN Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KYN Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.