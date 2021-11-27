Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $641.98 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $445.60 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

