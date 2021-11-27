Lamden Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.54 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $24.54 million and $904,535.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

