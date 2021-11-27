Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,412.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,407.37.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
