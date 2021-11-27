Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,412.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,407.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

