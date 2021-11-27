Lathrop Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

